Vikings have a positive COVID-19 test

For the second time this week, a Vikings player has been sidelined as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In results received this morning a Vikings linebacker tested positive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. It’s unknown whether Dantzler actually tested positive or whether he was placed on the list because of close contact with someone who was infected.

There has been no indication yet that the Vikings’ scheduled Sunday afternoon game at Green Bay will be affected.