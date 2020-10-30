Vikings have a positive COVID-19 test

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
For the second time this week, a Vikings player has been sidelined as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In results received this morning a Vikings linebacker tested positive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. It’s unknown whether Dantzler actually tested positive or whether he was placed on the list because of close contact with someone who was infected.

There has been no indication yet that the Vikings’ scheduled Sunday afternoon game at Green Bay will be affected.

  1. I really hope the game against the Packers doesn’t get canceled. I really think my Vikes have a shot at pulling the huge upset as long as the refs are fair. Unfortunately every time we play the Packers the refs seem to favor them. It’s very frustrating.

  4. sdsmooth says:

    I really hope the game against the Packers doesn’t get canceled. I really think my Vikes have a shot at pulling the huge upset as long as the refs are fair. Unfortunately every time we play the Packers the refs seem to favor them. It’s very frustrating.

    ________________________

    C’mon, dude. For starters, the Vikings just aren’t are very good team this year. They are 1 and 5 and it shows on the field. And then you throw in the overused “referees favor the Packers” narrative? Give me a break. The last time they played, the Vikings were abused up and down the field without any help from the zebras. Maybe it’s that Packers have actually been a better team and that’s why they’ve been winning.

