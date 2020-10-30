Vikings place Mike Hughes on IR, sign Curtis Riley

Getty Images

The Vikings already ruled out cornerback Mike Hughes for Sunday’s game against the Packers. He has a neck injury that kept him out of practice this week.

The team since has moved Hughes to injured reserve. He must miss three games before becoming eligible to return.

Hughes had a torn anterior cruciate ligament as a rookie in 2018 and a neck injury that kept him out of the postseason last year.

“Well, it’s been difficult,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He hasn’t had much time on the field (with) the knee, the neck. It’s been one thing after another with him, unfortunately. He’s a good kid. He wants to play. He’s just been hurt.”

The Vikings signed veteran safety Curtis Riley to take Hughes’ roster spot. Riley came from Arizona’s practice squad Tuesday, with his signing official after he passed COVID-19 protocols.

Rookie Jeff Gladney is the only one of the Vikings’ top four cornerbacks guaranteed to play. Zimmer has not ruled out rookie Cameron Dantzler, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.

“It’s a big challenge because they have really good receivers, got a good quarterback,” Zimmer said of the Vikings’ lack of depth at cornerback. “They spread you out. These guys are going to have to come out and challenge them and go play.”

The Vikings also placed linebacker Todd Davis on the COVID-19 reserve list. Davis tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Tomasson.