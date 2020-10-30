Vikings rule out Holton Hill, Mike Hughes

Getty Images

The Vikings are likely going to be without three of their top four corners against the Packers on Sunday.

The team announced that Holton Hill and Mike Hughes have been ruled out for the game. Cameron Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and is likely to miss the game, although there is a chance he could return to action.

Hill (foot) and Hughes (neck) have not practiced at all this week. Kris Boyd (hamstring, back) did not get an injury designation after limited practice participation this week.

Jeff Gladney, Harrison Hand, Chris Jones and Mark Fields are the other corners on the 53-man roster.