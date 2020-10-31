49ers activate Tevin Coleman

Getty Images

The San Francisco revolving door of tailbacks has spun back to Tevin Coleman.

Coleman, who last played in Week Two against the Jets, has returned to the active roster for the 49ers.

Along with cornerback K'Waun Williams, Coleman has been activated for Sunday’s game at Seattle.

The 49er also placed running back Jeff Wilson on injured reserve, while elevating receiver River Craycraft and safety Johnathan Cyprien from the team’s practice squad.

San Francisco also downgraded defensive lineman Kentavius Street from questionable to doubtful, and two players have been downgraded from doubtful to out: receiver Richie James and safety Jaquiski Tartt.