Allen Robinson clears concussion protocol, will play

Getty Images

Bears receiver Allen Robinson will play after all. He cleared concussion protocol, the team announced Saturday, making him available to go against the Saints.

The Bears listed him as doubtful on Friday’s status report.

Robinson missed practice all week with a concussion. He played 50 of 63 offensive snaps against the Rams on Monday night.

Robinson leads the team with 44 catches for 544 yards and two touchdowns.

He has played all 23 games since the start of last season, with his last missed game coming in Week 17 of the 2018 season.