Bill Belichick on Patriots’ depth: This is the year we’ve adjusted our spending

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 31, 2020, 9:27 AM EDT
The Patriots aren’t the team they have been for most of the last two decades, and coach Bill Belichick says that’s in part a result of the salary cap.

Although the Patriots now have plenty of cap space, Belichick noted that early in the offseason they didn’t, and that limited how much they could spend in free agency.

“We’re playing more young players than we’ve played in the past,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “A combination of reasons. We were pretty heavily invested in our team in the past few years. From a salary-cap standpoint, we didn’t have much flexibility at all. I think that was obvious on the Cam Newton contract. Then we had some opt-outs, so we lost some players there that would normally have been giving us significant amount of play time. And then like every year, a couple guys are banged up and we’ve missed some guys here and there in certain games. I think when you combine it all together, there is opportunity there, and some of that opportunity has gone to younger players. Again, because of our cap situation in this particular year, this is kind of the year that we’ve taken to, I would say, adjust our cap from the spending that we’ve had in accumulation of prior years. We just haven’t been able to have the kind of depth on our roster that we’ve had in some other years.”

Even with the cap expected to decline by about $20 million next year, the Patriots project to be in good cap shape. So while other teams are feeling a pinch in 2021, the Patriots should be able to rebound from a turbulent 2020.

32 responses to “Bill Belichick on Patriots’ depth: This is the year we’ve adjusted our spending

  1. This is the year that Belichick gets exposed for only being a HOF coach because of one player – Tom Brady. Seriously, has a team with BB as HC ever won a playoff game with a QB other than Brady?

  5. boogermcf says:
    October 31, 2020 at 9:39 am
    Umm, yes?

    Brady sucked in 2018 and 2019, the D held the Rams to 3 points in the sb, Brady was jealous and the rest is history.

    Do you people actually know anything?

    Other qbs have won super bowls, too. Brady owes his enitre career to be.

  6. This take has nothing to do with BB or the Pats but more just teams in general concerning the cap.

    It seems like the consistently bad teams consistently have a huge amount of cap space every year. Every offseason those teams fans get really excited at all the money they have to spend but somehow are terrible again and in same boat the next offseason.

    The good teams tend to have cap experts and those good teams tend to toe the line close to the cap limit. Every offseason fans of other teams like to laugh at how little cap space the good teams have but somehow those teams are good again and in the same boat the next offseason.

    Lots of cap space is overrated. Draft well, develop players, spend wisely.

  7. tb12greatest says:
    October 31, 2020 at 9:49 am
    I figured this year was going to be a throwaway year for the Pats…

    Now with Covid19, yeah. It’s only going to get worse as cases riss.

    Good year to reload actually. Cap drops in 2021-, Pats have younger players with experience. Sounds good to me.

  8. This is the year of no videos what a difference when you can’t cheat anymore that’s why brady left cuz the cheating was exposed

  9. But wait…I thought BB was a genius so no salary cap should stand in his way. He realizes he made a mistake by letting his ego get in the way and letting Brady go. Now he’s making excuses to cover up for the loss of Brady. Some genius.

  11. touchback6 says:
    October 31, 2020 at 9:54 am
    You’re such a hypocrite lol. Wow. All year you’ve been saying the pats are loaded and would win the division going away. Now you change your tune. So if the pats are loaded as you say they are, it’s a terrible coaching job.

  14. I love how people who bring up the Rams Super Bowl conveniently forget the two brilliant performances by Brady in the playoffs to get them there, and the previous super bowl in which Belichick’s D couldn’t stop a backup QB and wasted a 500 yard, 3TD performance from Brady.

  15. boogermcf says:
    This is the year that Belichick gets exposed for only being a HOF coach because of one player – Tom Brady.
    You mean “2 Yard Tom”? The “System QB”? Very confused – now all of a sudden he’s the greatest of all time? You really have to be a contortionist to make some of these arguments.

  16. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    October 31, 2020 at 10:04 am
    Was this pre covid and opt outs or no? Just checking. If you had toldme Hoyer would have to play vs KC, I would have said NE would lose, but that was clearly the turning point.

    The team is loaded, really. Great OL, RBs, secondary, etc. Dugger has looked good, Adrian Phillps, and they just have to play the players they have refused to play.

    Lots of new contracts due as well for in-house players.

    JC Jackson ranked 3rd as a cb right now. Another undrafted gem along with Jon Jones.

    You don’t even know who these people are. It’s hilarious.

  18. thevoice0freason says:
    October 31, 2020 at 10:18 am
    I love how people who bring up the Rams Super Bowl conveniently forget the two brilliant performances by Brady in the playoffs to get them there, and the previous super bowl in which Belichick’s D couldn’t stop a backup QB and wasted a 500 yard, 3TD performance from Brady.

    Michel and the ol paved the way, Chargers D played zone so I called that one and Michel was outstanding as post season.

    Brady did a great job after throwing 3 picks vs a crap kc d, yes.

  19. Everyone seems to forget that when they were negotiating with Brady earlier this year, if they gave him the two years/50 million he wanted they would have had NO cap space to surround him with any receivers. Kind of like what Tom had last season and why he was so miserable. If they had Brady this year, they would probably have a better record but they would still not be a team that could compete for a championship.

  20. Brady is obviously still playing really well. I don’t think that’s lost on Belichick..however one can coach much longer than one can play so in long run the advantage prob goes to Belichick..even though in the short term it’s Clear Brady has the adavtange.

  23. LOL. Do any of you really think this team would be any better with Brady right now? He’d still only have a banged up and slower Edelman, lousy N’Keal Harry, and Ryan Izzo to throw to.

  28. thevoice0freason says:
    Brady’s stats in those two games: 691 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, offense scored 78 points while defenses gave up 59. Total QBR of 89.3 out of 100 in the first game, 82.6 out of 100 in the second. But sure, Brady was just along for the ride in the 2018 playoffs.

  29. beachsidejames says:
    Sure Bill that’s what it is. Can’t wait to hear next years excuse. It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better.
    How much worse can it get than losing to Denver at home?

  30. Name one other coach who would have benched Bledsoe for Brady?

    There isn’t one.

    Name another team that dominated the NFL for two straight decades?

    There isn’t one.

    If you bet against the Patriots the last 19 years you likely lost your home to foreclosure.

  31. Bmanct says:
    Greatest coach of all time
    Vince Lombardi will always be the GOAT. Success, integrity, respect. I think most football fans will always think of Belichick as #2.

  32. patsifurnotcheetinurnottryin says:
    The Pats might be having a down year, first in 20, but you know using old and tired cheating references? Really? I suppose you think Brady is cheating in Tampa Bay now. Or is it Arians?

