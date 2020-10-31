Broncos elevate two offensive linemen, including Quinton Spain

Getty Images

Cut by the Bills and signed to the Cincinnati practice squad, offensive lineman Quinton Spain quickly is getting a chance with his new team.

The Bengals elevated Spain to the active roster on Saturday, along with offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun.

The undoubtedly flow from the fact the Bengals have ruled out three starting offensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Titans: left tackle Jonah Williams (neck), center Trey Hopkins (concussion), and right tackle Bobby Hart (knee) will all miss Sunday’s game.

Guard/center B.J. Finney, acquired as part of the trade that sent defensive end Carlos Dunlap to Seattle, isn’t yet eligible to play, due to COVID-19 protocols.