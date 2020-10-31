Dallas Goedert among five Eagles coming back from injuries

Getty Images

The injury-plagued Eagles are getting healthier.

Philadelphia will get back five key players who will be activated from injured reserve before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The biggest news is that tight end Dallas Goedert, whose ankle injury was thought to be serious enough that he wouldn’t be back this week, is being activated. Goedert is among the most important players on the Eagles’ offense, so his return will be welcome news.

Also returning are wide receiver Jalen Reagor, offensive lineman Jason Peters, linebacker T.J. Edwards and special teams contributor Rudy Ford.