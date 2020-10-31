Daniel Sorensen fined $20,000 for hit on Phillip Lindsay

Getty Images

The NFL fined Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen $20,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Phillip Lindsay on Sunday.

Sorensen was not flagged on the play.

The hit, though, left Lindsay with a concussion. The Broncos listed Lindsay as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

“He was a full participant in everything,” coach Vic Fangio said Saturday. “Now, our tempo today was really low, so it wasn’t a normal day in that regard. But he fully partook in everything.”

Lindsay had 79 yards rushing on nine carries before Sorenson’s hit sent him to the sideline late in the first half.

Lindsay missed three games and most of a fourth with a toe injury.