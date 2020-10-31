Devonta Freeman, Adrian Colbert won’t play in Monday Night Football

Getty Images

The Giants ruled out running back Devonta Freeman for Monday Night Football. The Giants play the Buccaneers, who won’t have receiver Chris Godwin.

Freeman has an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Freeman has served as the Giants’ starting running back after joining the team as a replacement for Saquon Barkley. Freeman has 172 rushing yards and a touchdown 54 carries.

The Giants also won’t have backup cornerback Adrian Colbert (shoulder).

Receiver C.J. Board (concussion) is questionable.