NFL has no new positive COVID-19 tests

It’s looking good for this week’s slate of games to be played as scheduled.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Friday’s COVID-19 testing resulted in no new positive tests league-wide.

The Vikings, Broncos, Chargers and Giants all had positive tests earlier in the week that resulted in the teams entering the more intensive protocols designed to prevent an outbreak within a team.

From all indications, the Vikings’ game at Green Bay Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Chargers’ game at Denver Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CT and the Giants’ home game against the Buccaneers on Monday night will all be played as scheduled.