Saquon Barkley’s mom: Surgery was a success

Getty Images

Almost every NFL player who has surgery has “successful” surgery, as explained by the player or the team in the immediate aftermath. In the case of Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who had surgery on his torn right ACL on Friday, it’s his mom giving the good word.

Barkley’s mom posted on Instagram, “Surgery was a success” with a picture of her son giving a thumbs up in his hospital bed.

The surgery came more than a month after Barkley suffered the injury, with the long wait because doctors wanted swelling to go down in his strained MCL. Barkley also had a partially torn meniscus.

Barkley’s 2020 season is over. The Giants are optimistic that he’ll be ready to go for the start of the 2021 season.