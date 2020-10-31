Trevor Lawrence will not play vs. Notre Dame

Getty Images

One of the biggest games of this college football season will not include the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play a week from today against Notre Dame, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said today.

Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 this week, but there were reports that he might be able to return for the Notre Dame game.

Instead, No. 1 Clemson will go with backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who played well in Clemson’s win over Boston College today, against No. 4 Notre Dame.