Tyreek Hill: I’d never make the DK Metcalf play because my QB wouldn’t throw the pick

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf made one of the plays of the year in the NFL on Sunday when he ran down Cardinals safety Budda Baker and stopped him from scoring on a pick-six. That has led some to discuss how many other NFL receivers are fast enough to make such a play.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill might be, but he says Patrick Mahomes would never put him in that position.

“The DK Metcalf play, that was a real nice play, but unfortunately for me, I would never be able to showcase that because Patrick never throws interceptions,” Hill said.

For the record, Mahomes has thrown one interception this year, and leads the league with an interception rate of just 0.4 percent. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown six interceptions this season, a rate of 2.7 percent.