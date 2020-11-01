Anthony Lynn: Loss totally unacceptable, I take responsibility

Getty Images

The Chargers were up 21 points on the Broncos in the third quarter of Sunday’s game and it turned out to be exactly where the Broncos wanted them.

Denver scored 28 of the final 34 points of the game, including KJ Hamler‘s one-yard touchdown catch as time expired. That made the Broncos 31-30 winners and added to an ignominious run for the Chargers.

It’s the fourth straight game that they’ve led by at least 16 points and then given up all of that lead. They were able to rally past the Jaguars in Week Seven, but they’ve lost the other games. Head coach Anthony Lynn said it was something that never should have happened once the game was in the books.

“I’m sorry. I feel bad,” Lynn said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “That game we had it completely under control. We lost it and I take responsibility for it. It’s totally unacceptable.”

Lynn was also asked if he was worrying about his job security after dropping to 2-5 on the season. He said “when you’re not winning, you should be” and it’s likely that others will wonder what changes need to be made for the Chargers to get to the finish line with a lead.