Antonio Brown has been staying at Tom Brady’s house

USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter may want to add another term or two to Tom Brady‘s lease.

Brady, who is renting Jeter’s waterfront Tampa Bay mansion, has taken on a boarder. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that receiver Antonio Brown has been staying with Brady.

Brady extended a similar invitation during Brown’s shot of espresso with the Patriots last year. This time around, Brown is indeed staying with Brady.

Glazer didn’t mention how long Brown has been statying with Brady. Given the way Brady evaded a question this week regarding whether he has been working out with or throwing to Brown, it’s not ridiculous to wonder if Brown has been bunking with Brady for more than the past week.

Per Glazer, Brady also has connected Brown with self-help guru Tony Robbins. (Yes, that Tony Robbins.)

Brown is due to make his debut with the Buccaneers next Sunday night against the Saints.