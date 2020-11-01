Bears’ Javon Wims ejected for sucker punch

USA Today

Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected from the game against the Saints for as bush league a move as you’ll see in the NFL.

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was standing on the field when Wims suddenly ran up to him and sucker punched him, twice, in the head. It was not a smart move, given that Gardner-Johnson had a helmet on, and also given that it was out in the open in front of the officials, who ejected Wims once they had broken up the melee.

Gardner-Johnson had previously been seen sticking his finger in the facemask of Bears receiver Anthony Miller, but he didn’t do anything that warranted Wims’ actions.

Wims may be suspended for his actions, which were completely unacceptable and inappropriate.