Ben Roethlisberger: Elbow is good, just a funny bone

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed the final 14 games of last season with a right elbow injury that required a surgical repair, so there were a lot of people paying attention when he was shown getting his elbow massaged and looked at on the sideline after being sacked in the second quarter.

The CBS broadcast said Roethlisberger was in discomfort and dealing with a less than ideal grip of the ball, but he never came out of the game and was much better in the second half. He was 4-of-10 for 24 yards in the first half, but finished the day 21-of-32 for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-24 win.

After the game, Roethlisberger said all is well with his elbow.

“Just a funny bone, I’m good,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

That news and Roethlisberger’s play in the second half were a pair of reasons for sighs of relief in Pittsburgh.