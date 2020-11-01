Bengals upset Titans in dominating fashion, 31-20

Getty Images

Maybe things would have gone differently for the Titans if they had scored points on their first two drives. Maybe not.

The Titans couldn’t stop the Bengals all day, with Cincinnati scoring on five of their eight possessions.

The Bengals dominated the Titans, upsetting Tennessee 31-20. The Titans entered last week with a 5-0 record, but now have lost to two AFC North teams in back-to-back weeks.

Tennessee dropped a 27-24 game to the Steelers last week when Stephen Gostkowski missed a field goal to send it to overtime. Sunday’s game was never close.

The Bengals led the entire way, up 10-0 early, 17-7 at halftime and by as much as 31-14.

The Titans’ last opportunity for a comeback ended on a defensive pass interference penalty on Malcolm Butler. It negated Jayon Brown‘s interception of Joe Burrow with 2:58 remaining. The Titans would have had the ball at the Cincinnati 20 down 11.

The Titans were their own worst enemy early. Gostkowski missed a 53-yard field goal on the Titans’ second drive after Jessie Bates intercepted Ryan Tannehill in the end zone after the Titans reached the Cincinnati 8-yard line on their first drive.

Bates also had a team-high 11 tackles, including one that knocked Adam Humphries out with a concussion. Bates was not penalized on the play.

Burrow was 26-of-37 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Tee Higgins caught six passes for 78 yards, and Tyler Boyd six receptions for 67 yards and a score.

The Bengals are 2-5-1.

Derrick Henry rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries as the Titans rushed for 218 yards. But Tannehill had an off day, going 18-of-30 for 233 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Corey Davis caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, but A.J. Brown had only 24 yards on four catches with a touchdown.