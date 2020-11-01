Bill Belichick gives Cam Newton vote of confidence

Posted by Charean Williams on November 1, 2020, 4:52 PM EST
The Patriots have won the division every year since 2008 when Tom Brady tore an ACL in the season opener. They still finished 11-5 that season.

The Patriots would have to go undefeated to win 11 games this season, and they appear headed nowhere after losing their fourth in a row to fall to 2-5.

Only days after Cam Newton said “losing is not acceptable” in New England, the Patriots lost again with a crucial turnover by their quarterback. Newton has started the past three losses after returning from a one-game absence for COVID-19.

He will start again next week.

That was the word from Bill Belichick after the game.

“Cam’s our quarterback. It’s the way it’s been all year,” Belichick said, via multiple reports.

Despite a pregame report the Patriots could pull Newton a second consecutive week if his mistakes continued, Newton played start to finish. He had the Patriots in position for at least a game-tying field goal.

Down to the Buffalo 19-yard line with 37 seconds left, Newton fumbled at the end of a 5-yard run and Dean Marlowe recovered for the Bills. .

“How do you think we were feeling?” Belichick said when asked his feelings about Newton’s fumble.

Probably not very good. But apparently not bad enough to bench Newton either.

The Patriots have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as options behind Newton, who went 15-of-25 for 174 yards. He also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Newton still has thrown only two touchdown passes this season. He now has rushed for six scores.

  4. I’m not sure if this is it, but it feels like we should just pull the plug and see if Stidham is the answer now while there’s time.

  7. Unless he’s just saying that, I have no idea what that accomplishes. You’re renting Newton at 2-5, who has been overall pretty horrible with a very good line and RBs. You’d think a qb would like that formula.

    Newton has 8 seconds to throw on almost every down, and even still, he is indecisive.

    Good news is, numerous young draft picks look good as they showed today, but would look better with Stidham. He’s everything Newton is not. Ball out, accurate, will run when he needs to instead of hesitating. Lots of hesitation from Newton.

    I am ok with the start of a rebuild a la 2010/2011 during a pandemic.

  10. Don’t worry NFL fans, those Bostonians will leave the Pats very quickly. Nothing more to see here, they’re toast.

  11. The only conclusion from this is that BB saw enough of Stidham that he would rather continue starting Cam. They need to draft a new QB and start with a clean slate next year.

  13. Cam was much more effective today than prior weeks, mostly because they ran him. If he isn’t a running threat, he sure can’t be effective as a passer because he’s not accurate and making quick reads is not his strength.
    But it doesn’t matter. I think he starts a few more games to see if there is anything they might be able to build on with him next year because there aren’t going to be a lot of teams throwing money at him. But then I think they will have Stidham start the final 4 games or so to see how he progresses. In the meantime some of these receiver no-names will prove worth keeping or not.
    The Pats are absolutely in re-building mode. But they get 5 starters back next year who opted out and they have a ton of salary cap space next year to leverage. They’re not going to be a sub-500 team next year. But they need to figure out what direction to go at QB– Cam, Stidham, free agent or draft.

  14. touchback6 says:
    November 1, 2020 at 5:01 pm
    —————

    Funny how feelings change from a month ago huh. Anyway, your time is up on this board.

  15. I’m glad there are black QB’s out there now like Russel Wilson and Patrick Mahomes to change the narrative that black QB’s may be physically gifted but otherwise limited QB’s. Cam Newton never did anything to change that perception.

  17. “I thought you were smart,belichick.
    Guess I’m wrong.”

    Lol he’s taking the hit from 20 years of salary cap manipulation in 1 season, had 10 players the most of any team opt out for covid including 6 or 7 starters, and most people predicted this was not going to be a great season for the Pats.

    Even with a lowered salary cap next season due to covid Bill has a decent amount to work with. I’m not too concerned about this season, but I will be disappointed if the Pats don’t return to being competitive in 2020.

  18. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    November 1, 2020 at 5:14 pm
    @@@@@@@222

    I’m pretty sure he is not a man of his word.

  19. Love to know who your team is on here boasting about BB being done. Today was the highlight of your whole lame week. Ya bum

  20. Patriots probably move up a few spots in power rankings since the “chess master” has reassured us all.

  21. cobrala2 says:
    November 1, 2020 at 5:07 pm
    Don’t worry NFL fans, those Bostonians will leave the Pats very quickly. Nothing more to see here, they’re toast.

    —————————————————————————————–

    Of course they will. Kiss the rings and move on.

  23. Who is giving Belichick a vote of confidence? After another questionable coaching decision (onside kick in the third quarter when the other team can’t move the ball consistently?), he’s the one who needs to be questioned. Not to mention the pain of watching AJ Brown and DK Metcalf dominate while N’Keal Harry continues to do nothing for us.

  26. chunga85 says:
    It’s truly a dystopian world when the Pats are 2-5.
    ==

    Nope. Just a normal world experiencing a long-overdue correction.

  27. I am not sure what is more laughable, anybody trying to take a shot at Belichick for this season’s performance with a roster that is probably weaker than Alabama’s at the skill positions, or people still trying to hype up Lamar and the Ravens.
    Belichick is still the best coach of all time, and the other GOAT Tom Brady is still pretty darn good. Their combination and 20 year dominance is something we won’t ever see again.
    KC should have 1-2 more good years but then their salary cap troubles will destroy their team.

  29. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    November 1, 2020 at 5:14 pm
