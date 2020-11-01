Bill Belichick gives Cam Newton vote of confidence

Getty Images

The Patriots have won the division every year since 2008 when Tom Brady tore an ACL in the season opener. They still finished 11-5 that season.

The Patriots would have to go undefeated to win 11 games this season, and they appear headed nowhere after losing their fourth in a row to fall to 2-5.

Only days after Cam Newton said “losing is not acceptable” in New England, the Patriots lost again with a crucial turnover by their quarterback. Newton has started the past three losses after returning from a one-game absence for COVID-19.

He will start again next week.

That was the word from Bill Belichick after the game.

“Cam’s our quarterback. It’s the way it’s been all year,” Belichick said, via multiple reports.

Despite a pregame report the Patriots could pull Newton a second consecutive week if his mistakes continued, Newton played start to finish. He had the Patriots in position for at least a game-tying field goal.

Down to the Buffalo 19-yard line with 37 seconds left, Newton fumbled at the end of a 5-yard run and Dean Marlowe recovered for the Bills. .

“How do you think we were feeling?” Belichick said when asked his feelings about Newton’s fumble.

Probably not very good. But apparently not bad enough to bench Newton either.

The Patriots have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as options behind Newton, who went 15-of-25 for 174 yards. He also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Newton still has thrown only two touchdown passes this season. He now has rushed for six scores.