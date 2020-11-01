Bills lead Patriots 7-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t gotten much going offensively. Yet, they trail Buffalo only 7-6 at halftime.

New England has 133 yards, with most of that coming on drives of 44 and 34 yards. Those drives led to Nick Folk field goals of 43 and 33 yards.

Folk’s 33-yarder with eight seconds remaining in the half followed a J.C. Jackson interception of Josh Allen on a pass intended for Stefon Diggs. Jackson, who is subbing for Stephon Gilmore, returned the pick 25 yards.

Allen is 7-of-12 for 75 yards as the Bills gained 149 yards in the first half.

The Bills’ touchdown came on an 8-yard run by Zack Moss.

Cam Newton is 7-of-14 for 93 yards. He leads the team in rushing with 23 yards on eight carries.