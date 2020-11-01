Broncos beat Chargers 31-30 on last-play touchdown

Getty Images

Drew Lock threw a touchdown pass on the final play of the game, and Brandon McManus followed with an extra point, giving the Broncos a 31-30 victory over the Chargers. The Broncos improved to 3-4.

The Chargers thought they had the game won as Lock’s pass on fourth down, intended for Albert Okwuegbunam, fell incomplete with one second left. But Brandon Facyson was called for pass interference in the end zone, allowing the Broncos another play from the 1-yard line.

This time, Lock rolled to his right and forced Rayshawn Jenkins to commit. Jenkins went toward Lock, who probably would have run it in if Jenkins hadn’t, and Lock hit KJ Hamler on a 1-yard pass for the game-winner.

Replay upheld the touchdown.

It was a gut punch to the Chargers, who fell to 2-5.

The Chargers led 14-3 at halftime and 24-3 midway through the third quarter. They had fourth-quarterback leads of 27-17 and 30-24. It wasn’t enough.

The Broncos had only 61 yards in the first half as Lock went 9-of-15 for 58 yards. But Lock finished his day 26-of-41 for 248 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Justin Herbert was 29-of-43 for 278 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa left in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion.