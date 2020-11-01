Cam Newton’s fumble allows Bills to hold on for 24-21 victory over Patriots

Posted by Charean Williams on November 1, 2020, 4:02 PM EST
The Bills backed up their offseason words with their play Sunday: They indeed are the favorites to win the AFC East.

Buffalo beat the Patriots 24-21 to improve to 6-2. The Patriots lost their fourth game in a row to fall to 2-5 and endangering their chances of continuing their reign as division champs.

It was the Bills’ first victory over the Patriots in Buffalo since 2011, a 34-31 victory when Tom Brady threw four interceptions. This time it was a crucial fumble at crunch time that cost New England.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass‘ 28-yard field goal with 4:06 remaining held up as the winning points for the home team. Just barely.

Cam Newton drove the Patriots to the Buffalo 19-yard line with 37 seconds left. In field goal range, Newton ran for 5 yards, but Justin Zimmer forced a Newton fumble that Dean Marlowe recovered. Ball game.

Newton went 15-of-25 for 174 yards. He rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Damien Harris scored his first career touchdown on a 22-yard run and had his best game as a pro, with 102 yards on 16 carries.

The Patriots gained 349 yards but didn’t score enough points, settling for Nick Folk field goals of 43 and 33 yards in the first half.

The Bills gained 339 yards, including 190 rushing. Devin Singletary rushed for 86 yards on 14 carries and Zack Moss added 81 rushing yards, with touchdown runs of 8 and 4 yards.

Josh Allen went 11-for-18 for 154 yards and an interception. Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 92 yards.

19 responses to “Cam Newton’s fumble allows Bills to hold on for 24-21 victory over Patriots

  1. Huge turning point for the franchise.

    A win is a win, as they say. Bills take control of the AFC East.

  3. I think the Dolphins will win this division. I’ve seen enough from both of these teams. They’re so awful.

  5. The good news for 80% of Patriots fans is that there’s probably still room on the Chiefs or Seahawks bandwagon.

    The good news for the other 20% of Patriots fans is that you can enjoy when your team was great on ESPN Classic or the History Channel.

  6. ‘Twasn’t pretty, but I’ll take it.

    To be honest, I was REALLY nervous that the Bills would Bills it up again.
    It shouldn’t have been that close… (Davis, really?)

    Still – gotta love the fact that the Bills’ Stadium is *finally* not owned by the Patriots anymore. 🙂

  9. Congrats to Bills, they carried the action throughout most of the game and deserve the win. Frankly, I was surprised it was that close at the end and that the Pats had the opportunity to win, but shot ourselves in the foot with the Cam fumble just like several drives earlier in the game that were killed by penalties.

  10. So once again, a loss is laid squarely at the feet of Cam Newton.

    Very mediocre performance, when they needed a commanding performance from him.

    Hey Bill, there’s this 43 year old hot-shot QB down in Tampa that you may want to trade for, before Tuesday!

  13. If you are a Patriots fan who was unhappy with Cams play before today you’re really hating him now. I said earlier I could see BB benching him by week 12 to let Stidham get some starting experience those last 4 weeks, but I wanna amend that to possibly next week!! The Cam experiment is OVER!!

    Lame

  16. Much better performance this week Tough to lose on the game winning drive the Pat’s have had a bunch this year but those are the breaks just have to keep grinding .

  18. If you’re a Pats fan, there’s not much encouraging beyond a revitalized run game.

    If you’re a Bills fan, the record is sweet, but there’s a lot of worry over Allen’s regression these past few weeks. He’s gone from mvp candidate to barely a game manager. There’s still too much season left to feel comfortable with the division.

