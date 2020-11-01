Cam Newton’s fumble allows Bills to hold on for 24-21 victory over Patriots

Getty Images

The Bills backed up their offseason words with their play Sunday: They indeed are the favorites to win the AFC East.

Buffalo beat the Patriots 24-21 to improve to 6-2. The Patriots lost their fourth game in a row to fall to 2-5 and endangering their chances of continuing their reign as division champs.

It was the Bills’ first victory over the Patriots in Buffalo since 2011, a 34-31 victory when Tom Brady threw four interceptions. This time it was a crucial fumble at crunch time that cost New England.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass‘ 28-yard field goal with 4:06 remaining held up as the winning points for the home team. Just barely.

Cam Newton drove the Patriots to the Buffalo 19-yard line with 37 seconds left. In field goal range, Newton ran for 5 yards, but Justin Zimmer forced a Newton fumble that Dean Marlowe recovered. Ball game.

Newton went 15-of-25 for 174 yards. He rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Damien Harris scored his first career touchdown on a 22-yard run and had his best game as a pro, with 102 yards on 16 carries.

The Patriots gained 349 yards but didn’t score enough points, settling for Nick Folk field goals of 43 and 33 yards in the first half.

The Bills gained 339 yards, including 190 rushing. Devin Singletary rushed for 86 yards on 14 carries and Zack Moss added 81 rushing yards, with touchdown runs of 8 and 4 yards.

Josh Allen went 11-for-18 for 154 yards and an interception. Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 92 yards.