Cam Newton takes responsibility for yet another Patriots’ loss

USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton got the Patriots in position for a game-tying field goal if not a game-tying touchdown. Then, he lost a fumble.

“It’s unacceptable. I have to protect the ball better,” Newton said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “It affects me more that I still am jeopardizing this team’s success because of my lackluster performances of protecting the football. Coach trusts me with the ball in my hands. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I just have to do a better job protecting it.”

Earlier this week, Newton said “losing is not acceptable in New England.”

But the quarterback lost his third consecutive game to fall to 2-4 as the Patriots’ starter. He now is 2-12 in his past 14 starts, dating to 2018.

“Man, at the end of the day, you’re just measured about wins and losses. I didn’t get the job done today,” Newton said. “Back to the drawing board.”

Newton has thrown two touchdowns this season and run for six. But he also has thrown seven interceptions and lost two fumbles.

“It’s extremely frustrating, but this league is now concerning what have you done before. It’s about what have you done lately,” Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, said. “I understand that. It’s a production-based league. Coach preaches each and every day to protect the football and play smart football. I’m converting to it. Outside of this last play, that’s what makes it so frustrating. You’re trying extremely hard, but at the end of the day when you don’t get the results that you want, then what do you do?”

Yet, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave Newton a vote of confidence after the loss to the Bills.