Cam Newton takes responsibility for yet another Patriots’ loss

Posted by Charean Williams on November 1, 2020, 6:16 PM EST
Cam Newton got the Patriots in position for a game-tying field goal if not a game-tying touchdown. Then, he lost a fumble.

“It’s unacceptable. I have to protect the ball better,” Newton said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “It affects me more that I still am jeopardizing this team’s success because of my lackluster performances of protecting the football. Coach trusts me with the ball in my hands. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I just have to do a better job protecting it.”

Earlier this week, Newton said “losing is not acceptable in New England.”

But the quarterback lost his third consecutive game to fall to 2-4 as the Patriots’ starter. He now is 2-12 in his past 14 starts, dating to 2018.

“Man, at the end of the day, you’re just measured about wins and losses. I didn’t get the job done today,” Newton said. “Back to the drawing board.”

Newton has thrown two touchdowns this season and run for six. But he also has thrown seven interceptions and lost two fumbles.

“It’s extremely frustrating, but this league is now concerning what have you done before. It’s about what have you done lately,” Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, said. “I understand that. It’s a production-based league. Coach preaches each and every day to protect the football and play smart football. I’m converting to it. Outside of this last play, that’s what makes it so frustrating. You’re trying extremely hard, but at the end of the day when you don’t get the results that you want, then what do you do?”

Yet, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave Newton a vote of confidence after the loss to the Bills.

36 responses to “Cam Newton takes responsibility for yet another Patriots’ loss

  2. Uhh “yet” another loss? Get used to it. Amazing run no doubt. Obviously tainted with LOTS of cheating and dubious referring calls (tuck rule) but confounded by “another loss”? Yeah get used to it and couldn’t happen to a better fan base.

  3. Starting to think Cam Newton should maybe go try and become a fortune 500 CEO. They are good at making themselves look accountable when they couldn’t care less.

  5. This isn’t a good look for Bill’s legacy. Makes it look like he can’t even get to .500 w out Brady.

  7. Patriots drafts have not been good last few years..Belichick is egomaniac..and NFL not telling refs to cheat to “protect Tawmy” anymore so…yeah they suck.

    BUT…Jets still Harrible…Miami cant be trusted and Buffalo look like 1st round playoff chokers…so Patriots still have a chance…but Cam 🙂
    haha
    If he was any good hed be in Washington

  8. Patriot clowns crowing about scam after week 1 was hilarious. All hiding like cowards now. We need to start a petition to all invade every patriots article and bombard them like they have done to all of us over the years. Karma strikes again for these cheaters.

  9. Cam will be alright. Credit to him for at least trying to pick his expletive up after he fumbled it today. That’s a step up from his past. I look forward to the Bills facing him again at Gillette. Even depleted, the Patriots are a tough, tough team

  11. So, the Pats only won because of cheating? Yeah, right. They only won because of Tom Brady. That’s the bottom line. That same Tuck Rule caused them to finish 11-5 instead of 12-4 back in 2001. It was called against them while playing the Jets. Give me a break.

  13. Trade deadline is Tuesday? If I were the Browns I’d swap Baker for Cam in a heartbeat.If the Browns really have the proper FO and HC, they should have seen enough of Mayfield to know he’s not the future QB especially with a big contract or option due next year.

    With Cam, the Browns might be able to do a incentive heavy deal for next year.

  16. It’s time for the Patriots to go back to wearing red uniforms and the helmet with the Patriot in a 3 point stance….those were the duds they wore in the losing years. Hope they didn’t trash them.

  18. I was against the Cam signing but in all honesty he has been excellent in the off the field stuff. However, production matters. Let’s see what we have with Stidham and hopefully not more pick 6s.

    

  21. bengals4life says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:51 pm
    Patriots need to get use to losing.

    Lol! Not every team is the Bengals. There are actually teams that try to win

  22. Lee VanCleef says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:39 pm
    Patriots drafts have not been good last few years..Belichick is egomaniac..and NFL not telling refs to cheat to “protect Tawmy” anymore so…yeah they suck.

    BUT…Jets still Harrible…Miami cant be trusted and Buffalo look like 1st round playoff chokers…so Patriots still have a chance…but Cam 🙂
    haha
    If he was any good hed be in Washington

    This is false. Numerous young played have helped win a sb or sbs in recent years.

    Regurgitating lies is just that. It’s rhetoric that comes from dumb and immature Brady Fanboys that care about stats and Madden video game rankings.

    This comment was debunked numerous times over. All I see is good, young players who come in and help them win ball games all over the field even in 2018 when Brady played like hot garbage most of the year because he skipped otas and tried to sabotage the team for his contract like a petulant child.

  24. I really think this thing was beginning to fall apart a couple years ago. That’s why Gronk and Brady wanted out. The New England magic was all about Tom Brady. Look at Tampa Bay. Geez, Brady is way past his prime, yet he’s still able to take a mediocre team and instantly turn them into a contender. Cam Newton just came along as the ship was going under. He’s an easy target because he’s never kissed anyone rear end.

  27. melikefootball says:
    November 1, 2020 at 7:06 pm
    Many are now seeing why Carolina said goodbye

    Don’t need to tell me. Run based qbs don’t work. Too many things can go wrong and they usually feature lower iqs like Lamar Jackson for example. Tebow, Vick, etc. An athlete isn’t necessarily a great qb or a really good manager of a game.

  28. He should also take responsibility for those pics with his hair piled on top of his head…looks like an animal stopped and did his business on his head .

  32. beachsidejames says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:48 pm
    I can’t remember the Patriots losing 4 straight… ever.

    Go back to the 70s 80s and 90s . Still a fan since Schaeffer stadium

  35. At least it’s totally consistent…

    I can name that tune in 8 notes… 8 notes

    P-A-N-T-H-E-R-S… failure. Grow up bro. You’re a child in mans clothing.

