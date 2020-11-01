Dalvin Cook becomes first Viking to score four times since Ahmad Rashad

Getty Images

Surprisingly, receiver Randy Moss never scored four touchdowns in one game for the Vikings. On Sunday, running back Dalvin Cook did.

It had been so long since it had happened for Minnesota that, the last time it occurred, Moss was only two years old.

It last happened on September 2, 1979. In a game that also ended with the Vikings winning 28-22, receiver Ahmad Rashad scored four times against the 49ers.

Cook is actually the third Vikings player to do it. On a very snowy Saturday afternoon in Buffalo in December 1975, running back Chuck Foreman scored four touchowns for the Vikings against the Bills.

