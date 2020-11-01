Darius Phillips carted off after Derrick Henry touchdown run

Getty Images

The Titans got back to doing what the Titans do best: They ran the ball.

The Titans scored on a 10-play, 75-yard drive with the only pass an incompletion. Derrick Henry and

D'Onta Foreman did all the heavy lifting.

Henry scored on a 3-yard run, cutting the Titans’ deficit to 10-7.

They also benefited by a 15-yard horse collar penalty on Xavier Williams as he tried to tackle Henry from behind.

Henry has 12 carries for 58 yards and the score, while Foreman has three carries for 20 yards.

Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips was carted off after being injured on the touchdown run. He appeared to injure his left leg.