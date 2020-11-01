Daryl Worley to visit with Bills

Getty Images

The Cowboys cut cornerback Daryl Worley on Wednesday and he’s set to meet with another team in the coming days.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Worley will visit with the Bills. He could sign with the team at any point, but will need to go through COVID-19 protocols before joining the roster.

Worley signed a one-year contract with Dallas in April. He had 14 tackles and broke up one pass while appearing in the first seven games of the season.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott coached Worley when he was the defensive coordinator in Carolina. General Manager Brandon Beane was also with the Panthers before coming to Buffalo.

Josh Norman is set to miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury and Cam Lewis is questionable to face the Patriots on Sunday.