Dolphins force four turnovers, lead Rams 28-10 at halftime

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s first NFL start was the big storyline for the Dolphins coming into Sunday’s game against the Rams, but it has been their defense that has paved the way to a big halftime lead.

The Dolphins intercepted Jared Goff twice and forced two fumbles on sacks, including one that linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned 78 yards for a touchdown that broke a 7-7 tie in the second quarter. The Dolphins would force a punt on the ensuing drive that Jakeem Grant returned 88 yards for a touchdown and Myles Gaskin scored from a yard out after Goff’s second fumble.

All of that scoring pushed the Dolphins to a 28-7 lead that the Rams were able to cut to 28-10 with a Kai Forbath field goal in the final seconds of the half.

Tagovailoa lost a fumble on a first quarter sack, but rebounded to throw his first NFL touchdown pass to DeVante Parker on the final play of the quarter. He is 5-of-11 for 34 yards as the Dolphins have only run 22 offensive plays thanks to the work of their defense.