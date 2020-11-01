Dolphins knock off Rams in Tua Tagovailoa’s first start

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2020, 4:32 PM EST
There will be bigger days for Tua Tagovailoa if all goes according to plan in Miami, but the Dolphins will take wins regardless of how pretty their first-round pick’s numbers might be in the victory.

Tagovailoa was 12-of-22 for 93 yards and lost a fumble when he was stripped by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He came back to throw his first NFL touchdown at the end of the quarter and the Dolphins Defense would take over from there.

Miami forced four Jared Goff turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and Jakeem Grant returned a punt for a touchdown as the Dolphins built up a 28-7 first half lead. The Rams would close within 28-17, but couldn’t get any closer as they fell to 5-3 on the season.

Los Angeles dominated time of possession and ran 44 more offensive plays than the home team while outgaining them by 326 yards. Goff’s turnovers were too much for the team to overcome when all was said and done, however, and they’ll need something less sloppy from the quarterback to bounce back after their bye week.

The Dolphins are 4-3 and turn their attention to next week’s road game against the Cardinals. With Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray, that matchup will feature a couple of the league’s intriguing young quarterbacks.

  3. Their offense is still brutal. Take away the punt return and the fumble return… It would be a loss. They got outplayed. 143 yards of total offense. They only ran 48 plays!!! Only had the ball 23:00 and had 8 first downs. That is awful…

    But this is good, because with the Texans first and second round picks (currently the #4 pick overall) Miami needs to see if Tua is the answer. If he isn’t they will be in prime position to grab one of the QBs

  5. It was an ugly win, but I’ll take it. Baptism by fire, now Tua can build on this game. Looking forward to next week.

  6. Fins had less than 150yrds total offense and blew out boy genius…that should NEVER happen in the NFL. Sorry Rams fans, but seriously think about that…

  7. It’s hard to rack up big stats on offense when your D and return units score TDs and you kick it away again. A win’s a win.

  8. This game was not about Tua blowing up the stat sheet. This was about him surviving the game and the flow of the game. This kid hasn’t played football in a long time. This was nothing more than a get your feet wet game. He will build off this and become much better.
    The D and special teams won that game and that is not a bad thing.
    The entire D hit hard all game and that was nice to see.

  9. blahblah5528 says:
    November 1, 2020 at 4:43 pm
    How about NO stats on offense? Those returns were only 2 plays. They ran a total of 48 plays (The entire game) with 8 first downs and 143 yards of offense. Returns or no return those are pathetic stats.

  11. Phins D took over the game in the 2nd Q. Totally took it over.

    Goff was a liability and deserves to get slammed for that performance but don’t sleep on the Phins D, they won the game today.

  14. 143 yards of offense and you win easily. That says more about the other team than it does about you. The Rams window closed two years ago.

