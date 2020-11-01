Dolphins up 14-7; Jalen Ramsey questionable to return with illness

Getty Images

The Dolphins handed the Rams a golden opportunity for points with a fumble in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, but their defense wound up turning the tables on Los Angeles.

Emmanuel Ogbah forced a Jared Goff fumble on a sack and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel scooped the ball up for a 78-yard touchdown return. The score put the Dolphins up 14-7 with 10 minutes left to play in the first half.

It’s the second turnover of the day for Goff. He was picked off by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins when Wilkins sniffed out a short pass and dropped off the line to snag the throw. That set up Tua Tagovailoa‘s first NFL touchdown pass as he hit DeVante Parker for a three-yard score to cap the ensuing drive.

Tagovailoa lost a fumble in the first quarter that set up a short Rams touchdown and Myles Gaskin was responsible for the second Miami giveaway. Thanks to Ogbah and Van Ginkel, the Dolphins avoided any suffering.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is questionable to return due to an illness.