Eagles announce Lane Johnson is questionable for Sunday night

The Eagles did not give right tackle Lane Johnson an injury designation on Friday, but his status for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys got cloudier on Sunday morning.

The team announced that Johnson is now considered questionable to play as a result of knee and ankle injuries. Johnson has missed two games and parts of several others as a result of the injuries.

Jason Peters is back from injured reserve for the Eagles, so they could move Jordan Mailata from left tackle to right tackle if Johnson is unable to play.

The Eagles have already ruled out tackle Jack Driscoll (ankle), cornerback Craig James (hamstring), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf), cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (quadricep), and running back Miles Sanders (knee).