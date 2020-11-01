Jalen Ramsey will travel with Rams after illness knocked him out Sunday

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was part of the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but he didn’t wind up on the field all that much.

The team announced that Ramsey was ill early in the game and called him questionable to play before he was ruled out. Ramsey was not listed on the injury report heading into the game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday’s 28-17 loss to the Dolphins that Ramsey woke up feeling under the weather and could not continue playing. He said that Ramsey went through tests to confirm it was not COVID-related and will travel home with the team.

“I can’t say anything more,” McVay said, via Greg Beachem of the Associated Press.

David Long took Ramsey’s place and was in coverage on DeVante Parker when Parker caught Tua Tagovailoa‘s first career touchdown pass.