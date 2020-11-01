Jamal Adams, Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde inactive for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks listed safety Jamal Adams and running back Chris Carson as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but neither player will be in the lineup.

Adams will miss his fourth straight game with a groin injury while Carson is out after hurting his foot last weekend. The Seahawks will also be without running back Carlos Hyde, who has been scratched with a hamstring injury after being listed as doubtful on Friday.

Defensive end Benson Mayowa, left guard Mike Iupati, and defensive back Ugo Amadi are also out after being on the final injury report of the week. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was ruled out with a concussion and a hamstring injury.

Quarterback CJ Beathard, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, wide receiver Richie James, linebacker Kwon Alexander, safety Jaquiski Tartt, and cornerback Ken Webster are inactive for the 49ers.