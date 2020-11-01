John Harbaugh “got no answer” from officials on timing issue at end of game

Getty Images

The Ravens got in position to take a shot at a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Steelers, but they probably should have had more time for that effort.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward went down with an injury during a 32-yard gain by Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead and remained down way behind the play when Lamar Jackson spiked the ball with eight seconds left. CBS rules analyst and former NFL referee Gene Steratore said there should have been more time put back on the clock because of Heyward’s injury, but officials left the clock where it was.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he asked officials for an explanation, but didn’t get one.

“I asked about the time, I got no answer on that. I think they said the time was fine,” Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

Harbaugh also said that he asked about the final play of the game. It saw Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick break up a pass intended for Willie Snead. There was contact between the players and Harbaugh thought there was contact to Snead’s head, but Fitzpatrick was making a play on the ball and entitled to be where he was when the collision happened.