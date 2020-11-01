Justin Herbert’s two touchdown passes has Chargers up 14-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Justin Herbert has outplayed Drew Lock so far in a battle of young AFC West quarterbacks.

Herbert passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and even though he threw an interception, he has the Chargers in the locker room with a 14-3 lead at intermission.

The Chargers have 250 yards.

The Broncos have only 61 yards, with Lock going 9-of-15 for 58 yards. Five of six possessions ended with punts — not counting a kneel down to end the half — with Brandon McManus‘ 35-yard field goal allowing Denver to avoid the first-half shutout.

Herbert completed 20 of 27 passes. He threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to receiver Keenan Allen and 2 yards to fullback Gabe Nabers, his first career score on his second career catch.

Justin Simmons intercepted Herbert on the Chargers’ first possession.

Mike Williams has three catches for 59 yards and Allen seven for 57 yards and the touchdown.

Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay have combined for 3 yards on six carries.