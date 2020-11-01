Matthew Judon ejected for contact with official

Getty Images

The Ravens have lost a couple of starting offensive linemen to injury. They’ve also lost one of their best defensive players to an ejection.

Linebacker Matthew Judon has taken an early trip to the showers after making contact with an official in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Judon swung his arm hard while a post-play fracas was being broken up, and he hit an official who was close to him. (It almost looks like the official embellished a bit.)

Regardless, contact was made. In those situations, ejection becomes automatic.