Matthew Judon: I need to do a better job of keeping my cool

Getty Images

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon was ejected in the first half of Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Steelers for making contact with an official.

The contact came as officials were trying to break up some post-play roughhousing that resulted in offsetting penalties. Judon’s arm hit the official and he issued a statement through the team after the game to explain his actions.

“I would never intentionally make contact with an official,” Judon said. “I was attempting to free my arm as I was being held back, and I inadvertently contacted the official’s arm. My emotions were running high in the moment, and I take full responsibility for what happened. I need to do a better job of keeping my cool and not doing anything that negatively affects my team.”

Judon did not register any stats before his early exit from the game.