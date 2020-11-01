Myles Garrett to have MRI after knee injury

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a knee injury in today’s loss to the Raiders.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Garrett will have an MRI tomorrow.

Garrett, who left the game, returned and then left again, said after the game that as long as he’s able to walk, he wants to play, but the MRI will be conducted for precautionary reasons.

The Browns’ defense played well in the loss today, but losing Garrett would be a big loss. Garrett was looking like one of the best defensive players in the league heading into this game. With the Browns hoping to contend for the playoffs, they need Garrett to be healthy.