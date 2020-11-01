Nothing going Titans’ way so far as they trail Bengals 10-0

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill has more rushing yards than Derrick Henry. He also has thrown an interception in the end zone.

The Titans also have lost a challenge, missed a field goal and had a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone.

So far, the day is not going the Titans’ way.

The Bengals, despite all their injuries on offense, lead 10-0.

Randy Bullock kicked a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter and Samaje Perine scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. Perine’s touchdown followed a 22-yard penalty against Titans defensive back Johnathan Joseph on Tee Higgins.

Stephen Gostkowski missed a 55-yard field goal on the Titans’ second drive, and Jessie Bates picked Tannehill in the end zone after the Titans reached the Cincinnati 8-yard line on their first drive.