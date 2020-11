Getty Images

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi will miss today’s game for what the team announced were personal reasons.

According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, Asiasi’s friend, an artist who performed under the name Juice Boi, was shot and killed on Friday in Asiasi’s hometown of San Mateo, California.

Asiasi posted a tribute to Juice Boi on Twitter.

Ryan Izzo and Dalton Keene are the only Patriots tight ends available today.