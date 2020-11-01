Phillip Lindsay is active for Broncos; Bryan Bulaga will play for Chargers

Getty Images

The Broncos officially will have running back Phillip Lindsay today. He is active.

Lindsay was listed as questionable after being diagnosed with a concussion during last week’s game. Lindsay was injured on an illegal hit by Daniel Sorensen, who was fined $20,000. Sorensen’s hit did not draw a flag.

The Broncos’ inactives are quarterback Jeff Driskel, receiver Diontae Spencer (shoulder), offensive guard Netane Muti, tight end Jake Butt (hamstring), receiver Tim Patrick (hamstring) and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim.

The Chargers will have right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who is active. He has missed the past three games with a back injury.

The team’s inactives are right guard Trai Turner (groin), defensive back Desmond King (not injury related), offensive tackle Storm Norton (knee), quarterback Tyrod Taylor (chest/ribs), receiver Tyron Johnson and defensive lineman Cortez Broughton.