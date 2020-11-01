Players from non-contending teams have reason to remain vigilant about COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

The NFL has made it through seven weeks of the season with all games played, even if a few had to be delayed by a day or two, one had to be bumped by a week, and another had to slide back by 21 days.

But the biggest challenges are coming. As the pandemic numbers continue to go up (even as many Americans still shrug at the situation), the pathways to catching COVID-19 will increase as the season deepens into November and December. Absent a home-market bubble, each NFL team repeatedly will send every player, coach, and essential staff member into a viral wilderness, hopeful that the protocols will prevent inevitable positives from becoming an outbreak, donut holes and inefficiencies in the processes notwithstanding.

The most significant concern for the highest levels of the league relate to the lowest levels of the most lowly of teams. As teams become eliminated, mathematically or practically, will everyone continue to be as careful as they need to be? If, after all, the pursuit of a Super Bowl hinges on avoiding the virus at all costs, the end of the postseason road could become the end of the effort to remain COVID free.

But even for the last man on the roster of the last-place team in each division, there’s reason to remain vigilant. Take it from Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, whose team will slide to 1-6 if it loses to the Packers today at Lambeau Field.

“I think the biggest thing and our guys realize this and I certainly hope that guys across the league realize it that if you don’t play you’re not getting paid,” Rudolph explained on Friday’s edition of PFT PM. “No matter if you’re 2-12 or 12-2 at the end of the year, if you get lax on these protocols that the NFL and the NFLPA have put in place and you cause an outbreak on your team, at that point we’re out of bye weeks to move games around and it’ll be hard to reschedule games. If we don’t play, you’re not going to get your paycheck. Hopefully that’s enough motivation throughout the locker rooms across to league to make sure that we get this finished.”

It should be enough motivation, as long as players understand that. Veterans like Rudolph who understand this dynamic need to be sure that all teammates get it, as well.