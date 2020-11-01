Raiders beat Browns in defensive struggle

Getty Images

On a windy day in Cleveland, neither the Raiders nor the Browns could get much going on offense today. But Las Vegas did just enough to put 10 points on the board in the fourth quarter and pull out a 16-6 win.

Both quarterbacks struggled in the elements, with Derek Carr completing 15 of 24 passes for 112 yards, and Baker Mayfield completing 12 of 25 passes for 122 yards. But Carr was able to find Hunter Renfrow in the end zone for the game’s only touchdown, while Mayfield and the Browns’ offense fell short.

Both teams also had missed field goals that the wind significantly affected. The elements made this game ugly.

In one of the few offensive bright spots, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs hit the 100-yard mark.

Olivier Vernon had a big day for the Browns, sacking Carr twice. Jarvis Landry made a few big plays for an otherwise dreadful Browns passing game.

The win improves the Raiders’ record to 4-3 while the Browns fall to 5-3. Both of these teams are playoff contenders in the AFC wild card race, but this looked uglier than playoff football.