Ronnie Stanley out for season

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley‘s five-year contract extension will kick in next season and that’s also the next time that he’ll play a game.

Stanley needed to be carted off the field in the first half of Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Steelers. His left ankle got rolled up from behind by Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on a passing play and a quick look at the ankle was all it took to know Stanley suffered a serious injury.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that was the case after the game. Stanley will miss the rest of the season for the 5-2 Ravens.

Orlando Brown moved from right to left tackle after Stanley’s injury. D.J. Fluker took over on the right side.