Russell Wilson is third player with 250 touchdowns in first nine seasons

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took some time to get going in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but he got there just before time expired.

Wilson hit DK Metcalf with a short pass on the final play of the quarter and Metcalf was able to find enough holes in the defense to sprint 46 yards for a touchdown. The score was the first of the game for either team and a missed extra point means the Seahawks have a 6-0 lead on their NFC West rivals.

The touchdown pass was the 250th of Wilson’s career. He joins Dan Marino and Peyton Manning as the only players to reach that milestone in their first nine seasons. Aaron Rodgers needed fewer games than any of them to get 250, but he waited longer to get started.

Wilson is 8-of-10 for 86 yards and the Seahawks forced the first turnover of the game to set up the scoring drive.