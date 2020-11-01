Seahawks bounce back with 37-27 win over 49ers

Getty Images

The Seahawks bounced back from their first loss of the 2020 season with a strong performance against the 49ers.

Russell Wilson threw four touchdowns and the Seahawks had a strong defensive performance for the majority of a 37-27 victory. The win lifts the Seahawks to a 6-1 record on the season and leaves them alone in first place in the NFC West.

Wilson’s first touchdown pass was the 250th of his career and he’s the third player in history to hit that milestone in his ninth NFL season. That score went to DK Metcalf and Wilson hit Metcalf for a second touchdown in the second half to continue the second-year wideout’s strong 2020 campaign. He ended the day with 12 catches for 161 yards overall.

Rookie running back DeeJay Dallas also scored two touchdowns and the Seahawks built a 30-lead before the 49ers made things look a bit better with three touchdowns in the final quarter. Nick Mullens came in after Jimmy Garoppolo left with an ankle injury and went 18-of-25 for 238 yards and a touchdown.

That was far better than Garoppolo managed against a previously forgiving Seahawks Defense and his rough outing will lead some to revisit questions about his play that cropped up earlier this season. Seattle sacked him three times and he threw an interception while completing 11-of-16 passes for 84 yards.

Seattle’s defense has struggled throughout the season, so the first three quarters of Sunday’s game were encouraging. The late touchdowns wound up only having a cosmetic difference on the proceedings, which should lessen any sting from the final 15 minutes.

The 49ers also saw tight end George Kittle leave with an ankle injury and running back Tevin Coleman hurt his knee after coming off injured reserve Saturday, so there are more injuries to monitor for an already banged up 49ers squad.

The 49ers will be back in action against the Packers next weekend while the Seahawks will move on to Buffalo for a date with the Bills.