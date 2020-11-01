Seahawks up 27-7 after fumbled kickoff return

Getty Images

The first half ended with the Seahawks up 13-7 on the 49ers and it didn’t take them long for them to expand that lead in the second half.

After forcing a three-and-out to open the third quarter, the Seahawks drove 63 yards in nine plays and got a DeeJay Dallas touchdown catch to stretch their lead to 13 points. Dante Pettis fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Seahawks fullback Nick Bellore recovered just outside the red zone.

Russell Wilson hit David Moore for a six-yard score a few plays later and the Seahawks are now up 27-7 with just under six minutes to play in the third quarter.

Wilson now has four touchdowns and the much-maligned Seahawks Defense is playing as well as it has all season. That’s a good formula for the Seahawks to end the day with a 6-1 record.