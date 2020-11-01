Sean McDermott “emotional” after first win over Patriots

USA TODAY Sports

Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t beat the Patriots during his first three seasons on the job and the Bills hadn’t beaten their fellow AFC East club since October 2016, so Sunday’s game was a big moment.

The Bills forced a late Cam Newton fumble to get a 24-21 win that moves them to 6-2 on the season and gives them a healthy lead over New England in the AFC East. There’s a lot of football to play this year, but McDermott admitted after Sunday’s game that this one hits a little bit different than some of the team’s other wins.

“It gets me emotional,” McDermott said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “I try to go through it one day a time, process, process, process, but we know what this game means to our fanbase. We wish they could have been in the building to experience it. It would have been crazy, I’m sure. I hope everyone at home enjoyed it. For myself, you work hard. You try to be consistent through the weeks and that’s important. This is an emotional win for our entire city. A lot has gone into this to get us where we are. There’s still a lot of work to be done and we need to get better as a football team. . . . I’m going to go home tonight and take an hour or two to enjoy this with my family.”

The Bills have the Seahawks at home and a road trip to Arizona before the bye. They’ll have to keep their sense of urgency up after a big win on Sunday, but it sounds like everyone will take a breath or two before shifting attention that way.