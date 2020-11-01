Steelers open game with a pick-six

Getty Images

The Steelers won’t have linebacker Devin Bush back this season after he tore his ACL, but his replacement is doing just fine.

Robert Spillane snatched a Lamar Jackson pass out of the air on the third play of Sunday’s game and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown. The extra point put the Steelers up 7-0 on the Ravens.

It’s the third time that Jackson has been picked off this season. He also threw an incompletion on his first attempt of Sunday’s game.

The interception was the first of Spillane’s career. It was also his first touchdown. He is making his second start since Bush was injured.