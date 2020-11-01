Steelers score 14 straight, take 21-17 lead in third

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went into halftime with 24 passing yards and concerns about his right elbow, but the second half has gotten off to a good start.

He completed a 24-yard pass on the first play of the third quarter to double his yardage total and then threw his first touchdown of the day on the Steelers’ second possession of the half. The 18-yard strike to Eric Ebron came two plays after Lamar Jackson‘s second interception of the day.

The Steelers forced a three-and-out and Roethlisberger completed six passes on the ensuing drive to get the ball to the 1-yard-line. James Conner got the ball into the end zone and the Steelers lead the Ravens 21-17 after being down 10 points at halftime.

Roethelisberger is now 12-of-21 for 131 yards on the day.